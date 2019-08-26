Lara Spencer

Lara Spencer Andy Kropa/Invision via AP, file

NEW YORK — “Good Morning America” host Lara Spencer has apologized for her “insensitive” comments about Prince George taking ballet lessons.

Spencer discussed the backlash against her comments Monday, saying she has learned the “bravery it takes for a young boy to pursue a career in dance.”

She was heavily criticized last week when she heard Prince George loved ballet and she said, “We’ll see how long that lasts.”

Spencer interviewed dancers Robbie Fairchild, Travis Wall and Fabrice Calmels on Monday. They all told their stories about the stigma they faced.

She said she hopes she has turned a negative “into a teachable moment.”

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.