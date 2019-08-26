JAY— Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention has notified the town that there was a confirmed case of rabies.

A skunk came in contact with a dog Aug. 19 on Pineau Street, Town Clerk Ronda Palmer said.

The notice was sent to the town Friday.

The dog already had received a rabies vaccination but received a booster following contact with skunk, according to Animal Control Officer Larry Wright, Palmer said.

There were no listings of confirmed rabies cases in Jay or Franklin County for 2019 as of Monday morning on the CDC’s website www.maine.gov/dhhs/mecdc/public-health-systems/health-and-environmental-testing/rabies/rabies2019.htm.

