A local man was arrested Saturday night during a police stakeout Saturday night in Casco after he allegedly stole money from a roadside stand.

Deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office were doing surveillance near Roosevelt Trail in Casco as part of their investigation into a string of thefts at roadside campfire wood stands. Bundles of firewood are typically sold at stands outside homes for around $5. The stands are usually not monitored and people use the “honor system” and leave cash in a box, said Capt. Don Goulet.

Andrew Connelly Photo courtesy of Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office

“The stands are common in the Sebago Lake area and cater to the large volume of campgrounds and seasonal homes in the area,” Goulet said in a press release.

Since July, thefts have occurred regularly from stands in Standish, Casco and Naples. The total loss from all of the reported thefts is in excess of $1,000, Goulet said.

On Saturday night, deputies monitored a firewood stand that had been targeted for theft on multiple occasions. Shortly after midnight, a suspect approached the stand and began to fish bills out of the cash receptacle, Goulet said.

After a short foot pursuit, 33-year-old Andrew John Connolly was arrested and taken to Cumberland County Jail. Connolly, who does not have a fixed address, was charged with theft, a Class C felony, and misdemeanor violation of conditions of release.

Connolly is being held without bail pending an arraignment Monday afternoon.

