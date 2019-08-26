The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of the 26th annual Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic. The event was held on Aug. 21 at Mingo Springs Golf Course, followed by dinner and the awards ceremony at the Country Club Inn.

This year’s winning teams are as follows:

• Men’s A Division, 1st Place — Erin Washington, Larry Washington, Kyle Ladd and Noel Dolbier;

• Men’s A Division, 2nd Place — Jamie Eastlack, Scott Morton, Brad Stokes and Todd Smith;

• Men’s B Division, 1st Place — Bob Fitzgibbon, Carl Dodge, Bill McGuckin and Glenn Yankee;

• Men’s B Division, 2nd Place — Rick Walker, Peter Judkins, Tim Thompson and Rich Smith;

• Women’s Division, 1st Place — Ellen Oppenheim, Krista Perry, Deb Higgins and Patti Butler;

• Women’s Division, 2nd Place — Nancy Morton, Jackie Patnode, Heidi Deery and Liz Schulte;

• Mixed Division, 1st Place — Reggie Hammond, Carol Nale, Mark Richardson and Sean Danforth;

• Mixed Division, 2nd Place — Craig Sargent, Jamie Sargent, Josh Wilcox and Angela White;

• Longest Drive — Heidi Deery (women’s), Todd Smith (men’s); and

• Closest to the Pin — Beth Brunswick (women’s), Mike Spear (men’s).

Sponsors that made this annual fundraising event a success included:

• Partnership sponsor — Sysco Northern New England;

• Gold sponsor — Blue Flame Gas Co./Rangeley Fireplace & Stove;

• Centerpiece sponsor — Skowhegan Savings Bank;

• Full Hole sponsors — Backwoods/Mr. Sweet Tooth, Central Distributors, Coca Cola Northern New England, Forks in the Air Mountain Bistro, Franklin Printing, Franklin Savings Bank, M&H Construction, Morton & Furbish Real Estate, PFG NorthCenter, Rangeley Lakes Builders Supply, Sarge’s • • Sports Pub & Grub and Valley Beverage;

• Partial Hole sponsors — Allied Realty, Beauty Boutique, Blue Mountains Lawn Service & Caretaking, BOSS Power Equipment, Dom’s Auto Jeep & Cycle, George Webber Professional Painting, Gingerbread House Restaurant, Keith Webber Construction, Loon Lodge, Mo’s Variety, Noyes Real Estate, Oquossoc Motel Country Suites, Portage Tap House, Rangeley Building & Remodeling, Red Onion Restaurant and RP Auto Body & Repair;

• Longest Drive sponsors — Moose Alley / Inner Eye and Morton & Furbish Insurance; and

• Closest to the Pin sponsors — Dead River and O’Connor Autopark.

