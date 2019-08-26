AUGUSTA — Republicans in the Legislature were withholding their support Monday for a portion of $163 million in new state borrowing proposed by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills.

The Legislature is meeting in a special session called by Mills to consider four bonding bills that would fund highway and bridge construction and repair, improvements in the state’s career and technical centers, rural broadband expansion, environmental initiatives and land conservation.

Two of those measures — to borrow $38 million for wastewater treatment facility upgrades, environmental clean-up, Maine Army National Guard facility projects and career and technical education centers — failed to the receive the two-thirds support needed for final passage in the House. Both votes were largely along party lines, with Democrats supporting the measures and Republicans opposed.

“Anyone who is not economically illiterate knows that you borrow money when revenue is down and pay it back where revenue is up,” said Rep. Billy Bob Faulkingham, R-Winter Harbor. “To spend every penny of available money now . . . and then ask to borrow hundreds of millions of dollars on top of it is reckless and irresponsible.”

But Rep. Drew Gattine, a Westbrook Democrat who co-chairs the budget-writing Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee, said the $8 billion budget passed by lawmakers along bipartisan lines earlier this year includes “debt service” payments for an even larger bond package.

“This is a very modest level of bonding compared to what other states bond and compared to what Maine voters have voted on and supported in the past,” Gattine said. “And money to support this bond was included in the budget.”

Mills, during a press conference in her office, expressed frustration and disappointment over what appeared to be a failing trajectory for any bonding bills but the transportation funds.

“I’m sorry it’s come to this,” Mills said. “I’m kind of sorry I called them in.”

Mills said voters would know who blocked their opportunity to weigh in on the borrowing packages. She also pointed out that interest rates were at historic lows, which could save the state millions over time.

“The people are going to know, who decided not to let the people decide in November, to support the National Guard and the crumbling buildings and facilities that they are trying to work in,” Mills said. “The people will know who voted not to let the people decide to support high-speed internet in rural Maine.”

Mills said if the Legislatures moved forward to approve the bonding package for highways and bridges she would sign the bill into law.

“I want them to move as much as possible,” Mills said.

Earlier Monday, the Senate’s 21-11 tally on both non-transportation bills fell one vote short of the two-thirds margin that would be necessary to approve the measures and send them to voters for consideration this fall.

Neither the House nor the Senate had yet to take up the transportation measure, which proposes $105 million in state borrowing for highway and road construction, bridge repairs and other transportation projects. Some Republicans have suggested that they support the transportation bonds.

Democrats highlighted that the state budget adopted in June assumes up to $300 million in new debt, and the spending being proposed was modest but still critical to the state’s safety and economy.

“Mainers deserve to rest easy knowing the Maine National Guard is going to be there when we need them most,” state Sen. Erin Herbig, D-Belfast said. She added that improvements to the state’s career and technical education facilities was also coming at a time when skilled tradespeople are in high demand.

“Electricians, plumbers, welders. Very practical skills that our economy demands right now,” Herbig said.

But Republicans argued that the state should wait to see what the economy does before tacking on more to the state’s debt load. They said none of the borrowing needs to be approved and could wait until the Legislature reconvenes in January.

The bills would borrow $15 million for broadband expansion and $8 million for improvements to career and technical centers and National Guard facilities. Also, the state would borrow $15 million, or $5 million each, for municipal sewer and water projects, hazardous waste cleanup and an Efficiency Maine fund for a heat-pump program.

Mills’ bond package is a whittled down version of a $239 million borrowing proposal she made earlier this year.

Maine State Treasurer Henry Beck, whose office handles bond sales, called on lawmakers to pass the four bills.

“I urge the Legislature to send a bond package to voters this November,” Beck said in a statement. “If voters approve, we will then have the option of going to market under the right conditions. There is no requirement that the Treasurer sell bonds only in the month of June. This is an issuer’s market and we should not assume market conditions will improve between now and an unknown distant date.”

