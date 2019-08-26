The Skowhegan Craft Brew Festival is set for 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, on Water Street in Skowhegan.

The festival will feature only Maine-crafted beer, wine, cider and spirits. With 33 breweries, wineries and distilleries on tap.

In addition to Maine libations the festival will feature local food trucks, corn hole games, and two music stages with Papa Tim and the Desperate Man’s Blues Explosion and the Rob Burnell Band.

New this year, sales will be limited to 1,100 tickets to keep the big brew fest small-town vibe.

All proceeds from the festival will benefit community revitalization projects.

For more information, visit skowhegancraftbrewfest.com.

