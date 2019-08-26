In celebration of 40 years of bluegrass music and family reunion, the Thomas Point Beach Bluegrass Festival will be held Aug. 29, 30, 31, and Sept. 1.

Established in 1979 with the goal of bringing traditional Bluegrass Music to coastal Maine, the event has grown into a much anticipated Labor Day weekend tradition for fans across the country and world-wide. Since its inception, the festival has hosted nearly 300 of the best bands in Bluegrass music on its historic stage, including fan favorites, internationally renowned acts, Bluegrass legends, and a diverse range of artists representing Americana, “new-grass”, and beyond.

Events kick-off Thursday with the Showcase Competition featuring six up-and-coming bands, playing for a cash prize and a place in the Main Stage Line-up. Past competition winners have gone on to very successful recording and touring careers, including two who will be featured on Thursday; The Lonely Heartstring Band (2013 winner) and Beg, Steal, or Borrow (2018 winner). The show will close with a performance by Grammy nominated, all female powerhouse Della Mae. Notably, this will be one of Lonely Heartstrings last festivals as they head into an indefinite hiatus after six years of touring.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will feature a line-up of bands with 12 hours of music each day. Music will start at 1 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. When the stage show is over, the best is yet to come, with acoustic performances around the fire and the best field picking anywhere under the stars. Thursday night features a 40th Anniversary Mega-Jam inviting all all singers, pickers, and Bluegrass aficionados to come together in celebration.

For a complete line-up of performers, or more information, visit thomaspointbeachbluegrass.com.

