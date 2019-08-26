UNITY — A barn appeared to be severely damaged by fire Monday afternoon following a blaze that drew multiple departments from across the region.

The barn is on property off 552 Albion Road, which is also state Route 202, and that section of the road was shut down and traffic was being diverted. Fire department crews from Unity, Albion, Troy and Freedom were on scene, as were fire chiefs from Fairfield and Winslow.

Officials on scene did not immediately say whether there were any injuries. A charred and blackened barn frame could be seen from the road as firefighters doused the structure with water.

Emergency dispatches reported the fire around 1:15 p.m. Monday.

