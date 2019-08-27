This Labor Day kick up your heels and have fun dancing to the music of the Salty Dogs, the featured performers at the Wiscasset Public Library’s Bands for Books chief annual fundraiser. The event, from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, will take place at the picturesque Marianmade barn and farm overlooking the Sheepscot River at 155 Federal St., in Wiscasset, according to a news release from the library.

The four-member band plays rock ‘n’ roll music from the 1950s to the 2000’s and inspires guests to have a rocking good time. It will be the third time the band has played for the occasion and the sixth such annual event organized by Friends of the Library.

The event will include food, drink and a silent auction of many offerings, including a case of wine, original paintings, an airplane ride over the Midcoast, certificates for a facial, a massage, and offerings from several downtown Wiscasset shops.

In addition, each person attending the Bands for Books event will receive a free ticket for a raffle drawing to win a $50 gift card from the newly opened Water Street Kitchen and Bar Restaurant in Wiscasset, donated by the restaurant.

For those hungry and thirsty, a variety of hors d’oeuvres prepared by Julie Bellefleur will be offered, supplemented by food prepared by Friends of the Library. As usual, there will be a cash bar. Small tables will be set up around the property for guests to sit at and enjoy each other’s company while taking in the river view.

Tickets to the event, at $20 per person, can now be purchased at the Wiscasset Public Library at 21 High St., Wiscasset, or at Birch home furnishings and gifts at 72 Main St., Wiscasset, or by calling Linda Winterberg on 882-9693. Tickets will also be available, at $25 per person, the night of the event at the entrance to the farm, according to the release.

The money raised will be used to benefit the Wiscasset Public Library and is specifically earmarked to pay for the recently installed new door at the entry of the library and for painting and sprucing up the area so that it becomes a bright and welcoming space for all patrons.

The generous local sponsors include Ames True Value Hardware, First Federal Savings, The First National Bank, and private patron Louana Frois.

