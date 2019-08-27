Charges are pending in a single-vehicle crash involving serious injury that occurred Friday night in China, according to Lt. Chris Read of the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash involving a 2005 Honda Civic occurred at 7:08 p.m. on Route 137 near the intersection of Albion Road and Main Street in China Village.

“The two people in the car were 28-year-old Brandyn Engler of Albion and 34-year-old Justin Hardesty of China,” Read said Tuesday in a press release. “The crash is being reconstructed and is still very much under investigation. Criminal charges are pending at this time.”

The crash occurred just east of the blinking yellow light at the intersection of Route 137, Albion Road and Main Street, China Village.

The road was blocked off to traffic around the scene as emergency crews waited for LifeFlight to arrive. Vehicles traveling west on Route 137, also known as China Road, waited in traffic for more than 20 minutes before being re-routed around the scene via Old Waterville Road.

Read said in an email Tuesday that he believed Engler was taken to a hospital via LifeFlight, but he did not know what hospital.

No more information was available on the crash or the investigation.

Hardesty didn’t immediately respond Tuesday to a Facebook message seeking comment on the crash, but his Facebook page has a post from Saturday that says, “I was in a car accident yesterday broke my pelvis and some whiplash but doing ok.”

Later that day, photos of the mangled car were posted with the statement: “Lucky I’m alive.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: