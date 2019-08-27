GRAY — A local man who crashed his motorcycle on Hotel Road on Sunday has succumbed to his injuries, according to his family.

Matthew Smith, 27, had remained in critical condition in the days following the accident, but his family confirmed that he died Monday evening.

According to Auburn police, Smith was driving south at the intersection of Hotel and Poland Spring roads when he attempted to pass a line of vehicles in a no-passing zone.

He ended up laying down his bike, according to witnesses.

