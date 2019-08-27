Texas-born, Louisiana-raised pianist, songwriter and vocalist Marcia Ball, the official 2018 Texas State Musician, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at The Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., in Boothbay Harbor.

Ball has won worldwide fame and countless fans for her ability to ignite a full-scale roadhouse rhythm and blues party every time she takes the stage. Ball’s rollicking Texas boogies, swampy New Orleans ballads and groove-laden Gulf Coast blues have made her a one-of-a-kind favorite with music lovers all over the world.

Her latest album, “Shine Bright,” produced by Steve Berlin of Los Lobos, is full of everything music fans love about Ball — rollicking two-fisted piano, soulful vocals, a top-shelf band of Texas and Louisiana musicians, and Marcia’s magnificent songwriting.

Tickets cost $30-$35.

For tickets or more information, visit boothbayoperahouse.com.

