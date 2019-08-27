Westbrook police are warning residents to avoid getting ensnared in a scam in which a paving contractor offers to pave a driveway with leftover asphalt but doesn’t give the homeowner an upfront cost for the project.

In a news release posted on its Facebook page, the department said it has been made aware of a person who approaches homeowners offering to pave their driveways with leftover asphalt and pricing the work after the job is completed.

“The key word here is after. This is a common-sense technique. They won’t tell you how much it will cost, they’ll do the work (often a very subpar job) and then charge you some ridiculous amount,” the release said. “Don’t fall victim to this.”

Police are advising residents to tell the person to get off their property. People who use contractors are advised to obtain written quotes before hiring them.

