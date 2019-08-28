Members of the Maine-ly Harmony women’s barbershop chorus celebrated 30 years of harmonizing and friendship on Aug. 21 at the home of member Dee Dumais in Auburn.

The chorus meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Emmanuel Lutheran Episcopal Church on Route 17 in Augusta. Members hail from all over the state, singing the barbershop style of four-part harmony.

Maine-ly Harmony is a chapter member of Harmony Inc., which offers competitions, coaching and educational classes throughout the year. To book a performance, or to receive information about becoming a member of Maine-ly Harmony, call 293-4778 or email [email protected].

