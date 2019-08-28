Members of the Maine-ly Harmony women’s barbershop chorus celebrated 30 years of harmonizing and friendship on Aug. 21 at the home of member Dee Dumais in Auburn.

The chorus meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Emmanuel Lutheran Episcopal Church on Route 17 in Augusta. Members hail from all over the state, singing the barbershop style of four-part harmony.

Maine-ly Harmony is a chapter member of Harmony Inc., which offers competitions, coaching and educational classes throughout the year. To book a performance, or to receive information about becoming a member of Maine-ly Harmony, call 293-4778 or email [email protected].

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
auburn maine, augusta maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.