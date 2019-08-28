AUSTIN, Texas — Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey will join the University of Texas as a professor who this fall will teach in the university’s Department of Radio-Television-Film.
McConaughey has been a visiting instructor at the flagship campus in Austin since 2015 and the university said in a statement Wednesday that the appointment recognizes his “outstanding work as a teacher and mentor.”
He will continue teaching a Script to Screen film production class for which he developed the course curriculum.
The university says McConaughey is respected for his “willingness to work with students beyond the classroom.”
McConaughey earned a film degree from the school in 1993. He’s appeared in more than 50 films, including “Dazed and Confused,” ”The Wolf of Wall Street” and “Dallas Buyers Club,” for which he won an Oscar and Golden Globe for his leading role.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Somerset sheriff to launch active shooter app program for schools
-
Maine Crime
Andrew Bilodeau sentenced in death of Emile Morin in 2017
-
Local & State
Two men escape Albion ATV crash with minor injuries
-
Local & State
Adult summoned for being impaired while accompanying boy driving on a permit
-
Schools and Education
Fayette Central School students return to class