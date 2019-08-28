PHIPPSBURG — The Phippsburg Land Trust seeks volunteers for trail maintenance projects Sept. 3 through 8. Just three hours of time can help make the local trail more beautiful and pleasant to hike. It’s an opportunity to meet people, discover new trails, and contribute to the community by assisting with Stewardship Week 2019, according to a news release from the land trust.

Each year, the Phippsburg land Trust reaches out to the community for assistance with trail improvement projects on its public trails. Some of the 23 miles of rails maintained by the trust are in dire need of clearing and refreshed paint blazing, as well as new bog bridging and stepping stones. These improvements will help make the trails more pleasant to walk and easier to navigate.

No experience or materials are required. All volunteers will learn hands-on trail maintenance techniques, and have the chance to see some of PLT’s most secluded trails.

The schedule of eight volunteer events and one “Coffee and Donuts” thank-you event is below. Changes may occur because of weather or circumstance. Registering with the land trust will ensure participants hear about any changes. Updates will be posted on the land trust’s Facebook page.

• Trailblazing at Mary’s Woods is set for 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3.

• Phippsburg Town Forest Trail Recovery, part 1, will take place from 9 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Sept. 4.

• Phippsburg Town Forest Trail Recovery, part 2, is planned from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.

• Cooley Center Pond Preserve Bridge and Path Work, part 1, is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 5.

• Cooley Center Pond Preserve Bridge and Path Work, part 2, is set for 1-4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5.

• Bridging or Blazing at Cooley Center Pond Preserve will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 6.

• Re-blazing at Phippsburg Town Forest is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 7.

• Totman Cove Blazing and Barberry Busting is set for 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.

• Coffee and doughnuts will be available from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8; all are welcome.

Registration is strongly recommended in order to be aware of any changes in plan.

To register or for more information, contact the Stewardship Coordinator Cheri Brunault at 358-9695 or [email protected]. For updated information and directions, visit phippsburglandtrust.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: