U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree addressed more than 60 new U.S. citizens Wednesday morning during a naturalization ceremony at Ocean Gateway in Portland.
The immigrants, representing 35 countries, were presented with certificates of citizenship that they held while being photographed with friends and family after the ceremony.
