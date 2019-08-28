U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Democratic presidential hopeful, will make two appearances in Portland on Labor Day Weekend, including a breakfast keynote speech to union workers on Labor Day.

Sanders, a Vermont independent who is among the pantheon of Democratic hopefuls, lost the party’s nomination in a 2016 bid for the White House to Hillary Clinton. Sanders, however, won Maine’s Democratic caucuses by a large margin that year.

Sanders, 77, will appear at a rally at the State Theater in Portland on Sunday night. On Monday he will deliver the keynote address at the Southern Maine Labor Council Labor Day Breakfast and rally, at the Irish Heritage Center on Gray Street in Portland.

The State Theater event on Sunday night is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6 p.m. and Sanders is expected to make a 7:30 p.m. appearance.

The breakfast on Monday is a ticketed event by the Maine AFL/CIO. More information is available at the union’s website.

Sanders will be making additional campaign stops in New Hampshire over the weekend as well.

