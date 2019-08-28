As the ban on hand-held devices comes into law soon, I have to say that this isn’t enough to deter distracted driving.

As a commercial truck driver for 40 years, I am able to see some very interesting behavior when I look down into cars as they pass by me. With all the electronic devices available, I have seen many cars set up to look like the cockpit of a fighter jet. In one instance, there was a camera, radar detector, GPS, and two cellphones suction-cupped to the windshield or attached to the dashboard. How can anyone concentrate on driving while glancing at cellphones and GPS screens? When I was first driving, you couldn’t hang anything from the mirror without risking getting a ticket for obstructed view. I can’t figure out why all these distractions are perfectly legal.

One other thing that I notice often is the person sitting in the front passenger seat with their feet propped up on the dashboard. I don’t know how many people know that is where the air bag is located. In the event of a crash, which happens in split seconds, you won’t have enough time to put your feet down before the air bag deploys. The force of that air bag is strong enough to fold your body in half like closing a pocket knife. I don’t think the human body would be able to sustain such a force without very serious injuries.

Donald Fournier

Waterville

