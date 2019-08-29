The Clinton Lions Club Agricultural Fair is looking for participants for its exhibition hall with vegetables, plants, market baskets, arts and crafts, photographs, paintings, cooking and canning. Cash premiums and ribbons will be awarded. Call 426-7486 for further information or a premium book.
Organizers also are looking for entrants for the 66th annual street parade to be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, in downtown Clinton. The 2019 theme is “All About Disney.” Cash awards and trophies are awarded for the eight best floats. Any marching unit, float or vehicle is welcome. The parade will start at 10 a.m. To enter, call 416-8757.
The fair will be held Sept. 5-8. Gates will be open from 3 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at 1450 Bangor Road. Gate prices are $5 per person with free parking, and free for children younger than 12. Senior Citizen Day for those 62 and older is Friday with $3 admission plus $1 off a meal in the Lions Diner.
Further detailed information can be found on its website clintonlionsagfair207.com.
