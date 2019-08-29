Opera House Arts will bring its summer concert series to a close with Duo Yumeno at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the Burnt Cove Church, 58 S. Burnt Cove Road, in Stonington.
New York-based koto/shamisen player and singer Yoko Reikano Kimura and cellist Hikaru Tamaki create a singular fusion sound, inspired by tradition but with a contemporary sensibility.
Duo YUMENO’s repertoire includes a dynamic range of compositions — both traditional and contemporary — all of which explore the dialogue between classical Japanese and western music.
The duo champions works by contemporary American and Japanese composers, including Marty Regan, Daron Hagen, James Nyoraku Schlefer, Gene Coleman, Yoko Sato, Lou Harrison, Martin Max Shreiner Minoru Miki, Takatomi Nobunaga and Hiroki Tamaki.
Tickets cost $25, for tickets, call 367-2788.
For more information, email operahousearts.org.
