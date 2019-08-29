River Arts in Damariscotta invites all artists in Maine to submit works for “Artist’s Choice.” Artists can enter up to three works for this juried show. The deadline for entry is Saturday, Sept 14, at 4 p.m. Jane Dahmen will be the juror for this popular show. Artists are invited to present works of their own selection for the juror, according to a news release from River Arts.

Dahmen is a contemporary realist whose recent landscapes explore the trees, fields, rivers, streams and coastal regions of midcoast Maine. Dahmen’s work has been shown in solo and group shows in the U.S. and abroad. She has been featured over the years in many magazines, including the 50 Mainers issue of Maine Magazine, Maine Home + Design and Old Port. Dahmen was Maine Audubon’s signature artist in 2005. One her paintings hung in the White House in Washington, D.C. Her paintings were shown at the U.S. Embassy in Bosnia Herzegovina. Graphique de France sold posters of Dahmen’s gouache paintings internationally, according to the release.

Since 2013, Dahmen has hosted “Talking Art in Maine: Intimate Conversations,” free one-on-one live conversations with other Maine artists, at the Lincoln Theater in Damariscotta, including painters and sculptors such as Alex Katz, Yvonne Jaquette, Lois Dodd, Eric Hopkins, Katherine Bradford, John Bisbee, William Wegman, Alan Bray, and curators Sharon Corwin of Colby College Museum of Art, Suzette McAvoy of CMCA, and Mark Bessire, director of the Portland Museum of Art. Dahmen shows her paintings at the Portland Art Gallery and the Powers Gallery of Acton, Massachusetts.

Works in all mediums (including sculpture, painting, photography, drawing, fiber) and styles (representational or abstract) will be considered. Entry fee (covers up to three pieces): $15 for members and $25 for nonmembers. Size limit for wall pieces in this exhibition is 4 feet in either direction (including frame).

Artists will be notified by Wednesday, Sept. 18, by email or phone of the juror’s decision. Entry forms are available online at riverartsme.org and at the gallery: 241 U.S. Route 1, Damariscotta. The public opening reception for “Artist’s Choice” is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. This exhibition will run until Oct. 19. For more information, call the gallery at 563-1507.

