Citing a spike in traffic deaths over last year, police agencies across Maine are ramping up OUI and drugged driving patrols during the Labor Day weekend.

Traffic deaths throughout Maine are up 24 percent from last year, and alcohol played a part in many of those fatalities, according to the state Department of Public Safety. So far in 2019, 105 people have died on Maine roadways, compared to 84 deaths on state roadways during the same period last year. Eight people have been killed in car wrecks during the past three Labor Day weekends in Maine, according to the state.

“People are continuing to die because of drunk driving, which is 100 percent preventable,” said Lauren Stewart, director of the state Bureau of Highway Safety, which administers some federal highway funds. “If you drink and drive, you can expect to be pulled over.”

Increased enforcement has already been underway for two weeks at 37 agencies around the state that are receiving federal funding to pay for the extra shifts. The push will conclude on the Monday holiday, and police expect to focus heavily on York County, the department said.

