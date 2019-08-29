AUGUSTA — Spectrum Generations, in partnership with Healthy Living for ME, will offer a workshop for adults who are interested in learning how to prevent falls and relieve arthritic pain. Tai Chi for Health and Balance will be offered beginning Sept. 18 and run through Nov. 13. Workshops participants will meet from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays at the Buker Community Center, located at 22 Armory St.

According to a news release from Spectrum Generations, Tai Chi for Health and Balance is an effective exercise program for improving health and well-being, proven to help prevent falls and relieve pain for those living with arthritis. Participants focus on improving strength, balance and mental health. This low-impact exercise is performed in slow, fluid movements that are easy on the joints and can be done either sitting or standing.

The cost for the eight-week class is $45 and registration is required. For more information and to register, visit healthylivingforme.org, call 1-800-620-6036 or email [email protected].

Healthy Living for ME is a statewide network of evidence-based programs that empower adults to address and better manage their health issues. All workshops are listed at healthylivingforme.org.

