MADISON — Two men were severely injured after a bull got loose from its pen on Friday afternoon, according to Mike Mitchell, chief deputy of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 12:56 p.m., officers were called to a farm on the Horsetail Road to find Ronald McEwen, 57, of Madison and his father-in-law, Robert Neal, 83, of Madison with severe injuries from trying to apprehend McEwen’s bull, which had escaped its enclosure.

According to Mitchell, Neal received severe injuries to his arm and leg and McEwen to his face and leg.

After the men were attacked, McEwen retrieved a rifle from his residence and was able to “dispatch the bull” before it caused further harm.

Neal was transported by Life Flight to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor and McEwen by Anson-Madison Ambulance Service to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan for treatment of injuries that were not considered life threatening.

Mitchell said that the risk to public safety would have been significant if the bull had continued to roam at large outside his enclosed pasture.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: