DAMARISCOTTA — Skidompha Library will welcome returning speaker and noted photographer Bob Hills to the Chats with Champions stage. His illustrated talk will feature his original photographs of Iceland and will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, in Skidompha’s Porter Hall at 184 Main St., and allow adequate time for parking.

According to a news release from the library, in his previous Chats with Champions lecture in September 2018, Hills presented photos and commentary about Cuba and its people. This year he will talk about Iceland, the Nordic island nation defined by its dramatic landscape with volcanoes, geysers, hot springs and lava fields. Hills will discuss the economy, history, weather, language, and flora and fauna. His photos depict the massive glaciers that are protected in Vatnajökull and Snæfellsjökull national parks as well as the city of Reykjavik, which runs on geothermal power and is home to the National and Saga museums that trace Iceland’s Viking history.

Originally from New Jersey, Hills moved to Northern California in the late 1960’s. He spent his career in various sales and marketing positions for companies that supplied manufacturing equipment to semiconductor device manufacturers domestically, in Europe and in Asia. He has degrees in mechanical engineering and metallurgy from Stevens Institute of Technology.

Chats with Champions is a free community offering from the national award-winning Skidompha Library. This program is sponsored by Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shop. For more information, call the library at 563-5513.

