PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump’s prized Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida is potentially sitting directly in the path of Hurricane Dorian, which is forecast to become an extremely destructive storm.
The resort, which is currently closed for the summer, is on the wealthy barrier island of Palm Beach. During the cooler months, Trump visits the property frequently and has held several high-level meetings there with world leaders.
The National Hurricane Center’s most recent track for Dorian places Mar-a-Lago in the crosshairs of a possible Category 4 storm with winds of almost 140 mph.
Still, the resort dates from the 1920s and has seen more than its share of hurricanes in the past. It was originally built by cereal heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post, with the main mansion containing 126 rooms.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Monmouth replaces culvert on Sanborn Road
-
Maine Crime
Wilton man accused of assaulting, choking family member
-
Food & Dining
Dough Your Job, Patriots fans: Eat this ice cream
-
Arts & Entertainment
Reporters at Venice Film Festival focus on Polanski’s film, not his crime
-
Business
Maine launches rebate program for hybrid, electric vehicles
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.