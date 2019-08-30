WILTON — A local man is accused of choking a family member around the neck and punching her in the face at least four times before she could get away.

The woman who is not a household member reported the assault to police Wednesday, Police Chief Heidi Wilcox said Friday.

Wilcox arrested Derek S. Campbell, 33, on Thursday on charges of aggravated assault, violation of condition of release and issued him a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle after suspension.

There is also a probation hold on him at the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington.

Campbell was out on bail in connection to prior criminal charges of criminal mischief and obstructing the report of the crime, according to Wilcox’s affidavit filed with the court.

The woman did not need medical attention, police said.

A conviction on the aggravated assault charge is punishable by a maximum 10 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine. A conviction on the violation and operating after suspension each carry up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Campbell remained at the jail on Friday. He was expected to make an initial appearance before a judge later in the day to determine if bail would be set.

