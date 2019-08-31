University of Maine Cooperative Extension will hold a mechanical weed control field day from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.  Sept. 12 at the University of Maine Rogers Research Farm, 914  Bennoch Road, Old Town, according to a news release from University of Maine Cooperative Extension, based in Orono.

Designed for farmers, crop advisers and others in the agricultural  community, this hands-on event will feature tool demonstrations and research results for vegetable and field crop production from local, national and international researchers, as well as company representatives.

The $20 fee includes lunch if paid by Sept. 5, $30 through Sept.  11, or $40 at the event. Register online at extension.umaine.edu.

Pesticide certification credits and Certified Crop Adviser credits will be available. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Ellen Mallory at 581-2942 or [email protected]. More information also is online at extension.umaine.edu.

The event is supported by grants from the USDA-NIFA Organic Agriculture Research and Extension Initiative and the Northeastern IPM Center at Cornell University.

