AUBURN — Police said Saturday that no arrests had been made in Friday’s raid of a building on Riverside Drive that resulted in multiple marijuana plants being confiscated.
Auburn Deputy Chief Tim Cougle said Saturday that there was no new information to share on the raid.
The Auburn Police Department assisted agents from the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, a task force made up of federal officers, in pulling marijuana plants out of a building at 28 Riverside Drive.
