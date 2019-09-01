GLOUCESTER, Mass. — A 6-year-old Russian boy pulled from the waters off a Massachusetts beach has died.
According to a statement from the Essex district attorney, the boy from Moscow was pulled from the waters at Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester by his grandfather just after 5 p.m. Saturday.
He was taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester where he was pronounced dead.
While the cause of death remains under investigation, authorities say it appears to be a “medically related event.”
The boy’s name was not made public.
