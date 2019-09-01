Fred Hebert has joined the Newcastle Realty team as a sales agent in Damariscotta. He has always had an interest in real estate development. In his professional career as an executive at a multinational commercial insurance company, he worked worldwide and re-located several times. He has a first-hand knowledge of the differences between “having to sell or buy” a primary residence, to a much more discerning transaction of selling or looking for, and buying, a second home. After summering in Pemaquid for 40 years in a home owned by his wife, Martha’s family, they bought their own second home in 2006. Retired from his career, he and his wife live here year round. He speaks of the community, the wonderful people he has met, and the numerous personal and professional outlets and opportunities he has found living here full time. He grew up in a small town in New Hampshire, and really enjoys the sense of community and small town living he has found here in the midcoast.

Having bought and sold a number of homes, he understands the process from the perspective of both seller and buyer. Fred brings value to his Newcastle Realty clients by using this experiences and knowledge to help them successfully navigate the process from either side of the transaction. He understands that each seller and buyer comes to the real estate process with their own unique needs and goals and that it is his job to help his clients realize their goals.

When Fred decided to pursue real estate, Newcastle Realty was an easy choice. Having bought and sold two properties through Lee Simard at Newcastle Realty, he had a seamless, professional, and very positive experience. He cites owner, Dennis Hilton’s leadership in building a strong team of brokers that work together and support one another to the benefit of the firm’s clients. The commitment to local community — that is the basis of the Cheney Financial Group philosophy — is also important to Fred. He and his wife are active in supporting the Central Lincoln County YMCA and their outreach programs for children in the community, including the youth racquets program at the Y through the Sanford Open.

Loyal Biscuit Co. awards more than $11,000 to four Maine animal nonprofit organizations

Heidi and Joel Neal of Rockland, first purchased the Loyal Biscuit Co. in January 2009. What was then a single retail location with one employee has since grown to add five additional locations with 28 employees. The primary focus of the Loyal Biscuit Co. is to not only supply Maine communities with healthy dog and cat supplies, but to provide support to the local humane societies with donations of healthy pet food, financial support and promoting adoption of companion animals, according to a news release from Loyal Biscuit Co.

As the Neals enter their 10th year of business, they wanted to be able to provide more funding for nonprofit organizations within the state of Maine. Heidi created the Loyal Biscuit Co. Fenway Fund, named after her dog and beloved logo. Grants are funded by the proceeds of sales within their six retail locations and will be awarded bi-annually to 501c3 Maine animal related organizations whose proposals are selected by a committee of Loyal Biscuit Co. employees. The fund is a vital way for the Loyal Biscuit to support animal welfare within Maine communities by providing seed money for projects that will help better the lives of animals that often fall below funding availability.

The Loyal Biscuit committee has selected its first round of applicants to receive grant funding for projects they feel best met the criteria of the fund. The PAWS Animal Adoption Center of Rockport will receive a $1,600 grant for a feline recovery room at its current location. By establishing a permanent and adequately equipped recovery room, the shelter will be able to expand their capacity to care for sick and injured felines as well as shorten the recovery time for felines that come through their doors. “The Cat Recovery Room is so important to our feline friends at PAWS Animal Adoption Center,” said Shelly Butler, executive director of PAWS, according to the release. “This will help so many animals feel better sooner and be adopted into loving homes quicker!”

The SPCA of Hancock County in Trenton was awarded a $6,000 grant for the installation of new garage doors to its outdoor kennels which will provide adequate protection for the dog’s in their care during the winter months, as well as provide increased space in the kennel area.

The Waldo County Pet Food Pantry of Belfast will receive a $2,500 grant to aid in the funding of rabies clinics, a spay and neuter program, and emergency vet care for residents within Knox and Waldo counties. This allows for families to receive proper care for their pets without the fear of needing to relinquish them due to financial burden.

Finally, the Thomaston Dog Park of Thomaston was awarded a $1,000 grant for the construction of a permanent storage shed at its facility to safely house maintenance equipment. The secure storage of the park’s equipment will allow volunteers easier access to the tools to help maintain the property.

The application process for the Fenway Fund will re-open in January 2020 for any 501c3 Maine animal related organizations. For more information or questions about the Fenway Fund application process, contact [email protected].

The Loyal Biscuit Co. is an award-winning pet supply store with locations at Reny’s Plaza, 1 Belmont Ave,, Belfast; Hannaford Shopping Plaza, 421 Wilson St., Brewer; U.S. Route 1, Camden-Rockport; 160 Water St., Hallowell; 408 Main St., Rockland; and 109 Main St., Waterville.

TOCmedia to host 3 new social media marketing business-breakfast events at Thomas College

Keeping with its transformational mission to spur economic vitality throughout Central Maine, The Harold Alfond Institute for Business Innovation at Thomas College in Waterville has announced three upcoming Social Media Breakfast Central Maine events, each designed to empower local business, nonprofit and entrepreneurial marketers. The three business-breakfast presentations at Thomas College — the first of which will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13 — will be hosted by TOCmedia and will spotlight 2019’s best practices in social media marketing, as revealed by a speaker from one of Maine’s most marketing-savvy business organizations or nonprofits, according to a news release from Thomas College.

The Sept. 13 Social Media Breakfast Central Maine presentation will feature Katie Luce of the Maine Alzheimer’s Association, who will talk about “Fundraising: Promoting Events and Encouraging Donations.” Luce will reveal exactly how her organization used social media marketing to create and develop a community of like-minded individuals with one primary goal in mind — successful, empowering fundraising.

Subsequent Fall 2019 SMBCME speakers will be Scott Hill of Dojo Digital, who will present “Google & Your Website: What You Need to Know” on Friday, Oct. 4; and Nate Town of Waterville Creates! speaking on the topic “Be Seen on Screen: Using Social Media to Enhance Your Brand” on Friday, Nov. 4. Each of the three SMBCME speakers were carefully selected for his/ her distinctive talent, social media expertise, and ability to illuminate and share empowering advice and insights to marketers in today’s rapid-paced, constantly changing digital marketing landscape.

Each SMBCME event will be held in the Spann Student Commons at 180 West River Road on the Waterville campus. Advance registration and payment of $15 is recommended for convenience at Social-Media-Breakfast-Central-Maine.eventbrite.com. The admission fee includes breakfast and coffee, plus a 30-minute business-networking opportunity from 7:30 to 8 a.m.

United Way of Kennebec Valley welcomes new director of resource development and marketing

Michelle Boyer the new Director of Resource Development and Marketing at United Way of Kennebec Valley

United Way of Kennebec Valley in Augusta has hired Michelle Boyer as the organization’s next director of resource development and marketing, as Courtney Yeager advances to the executive director position, according to a news release from UWKV.

An Augusta resident, Boyer brings a wealth of experience in nonprofit fundraising, marketing and event planning from various organizations such as the YMCA, ZLAC Rowing club (the oldest all women’s rowing club in the world), National Psoriasis Foundation and the American Cancer Society. She obtained her master’s in business management from the University of San Francisco in 2017 and after spending the past two years as an account and events manager for an entrepreneurial software company, she was ready to reenter the nonprofit sector.

“I love fundraising and I want to see the best possible version of our community,” Boyer said, according to the release. “United Way partners with 51 incredible nonprofits in Kennebec Valley, all of which are doing so much with very little resources. They shouldn’t have to worry about funding. If we can help nonprofits only focus on advancing their mission and have United Way provide the funding, the Kennebec Valley will continue to transform right before our eyes.”

Boyer’s ties to the nonprofit sector run deep. Her time spent as a “Y” kid participating in the YMCA’s summer and day camps, inspired her to spend six years working for the organization after college. During that time, she was awarded several “Employee of the Quarter” awards for her natural ability to create strong friendships with the YMCA’s diverse population. She also earned the organization grant of more than $10,000.

“Michelle comes to us with impressive experience in fundraising and marketing that will help United Way expand our impact in the Kennebec Valley community,” said Yeager, UWKV’s executive director, according to the release. “It’s clear that Michelle values building relationships with local people, and that’s what we’re all about. We feel fortunate that she has chosen to join the United Way family.”

Beyond work, Boyer has spearheaded marketing initiatives for the ZLAC Foundation Board of Directors, secured corporate sponsorships for the National Psoriasis Foundation, and personally managed more than 800 volunteers for American Cancer Society events. She currently volunteers with the Whitefield Lions Club and has redesigned the organization’s monthly newsletter.

Since 1955, United Way of Kennebec Valley has been mobilizing the caring power of people and communities in southern Kennebec County. UWKV focuses on improving access to basic needs, health care, education and financial stability, helping more than 22,700 local people last year.

For more information, contact 626-3400 or visit uwkv.org.

Unity College names first ever vice president of Flagship, Distance Education

For the past several years, Unity College has been building out its Enterprise Education model, in which three key arms of the college — Flagship, Distance Education and Sustainable Ventures — known as Sustainable Education Business Units, seek to discover new audiences and tailor the curriculum or services offered to best meet the needs of those audiences. Since implementing this model, each SEBU has seen a lot of growth, so much so that it has become necessary to develop new vice president leadership roles to oversee them, according to a news release from Unity College.

The college has announced the vice presidents of both Unity College’s Distance Education and Flagship SEBUs.

In July, Dr. Amy Arnett, who previously served as the chief distance education officer, was named vice president of distance education at Unity College, and last week, Zach Falcon, associate professor of conservation law and environmental policy, was named vice president of flagship after a series of interviews with both faculty and staff.

Arnett began her career at Unity College as an assistant professor of ecology, while Falcon started as an adjunct instructor for introduction to criminal justice and environmental law. Both have worked their way up the ladder over their time at Unity College, taking on increasing responsibilities along the way. These new roles and the change in leadership structure stems from Leadership in Abundance, an initiative implemented in 2015 to create a flatter administrative model, ensuring Unity College’s senior-level team share responsibility for meeting strategic institutional goals.

“Dr. Amy Arnett has been with Unity College for about 20 years now, and Zach Falcon has been with us for seven years. In their time here, both have shown an undeniable dedication to our mission and our students, and have a true vision for the future of Distance Education and our Flagship,” said Unity College President Dr. Melik Peter Khoury, according to the release. “I want our community — in particular our students, both traditional four-year residential and adult learners across the country — to see this restructuring of leadership as an investment in their education. Both Amy and Zach will be dedicated resources to focus on the outcomes of their respective SEBUs.”

Under this new Enterprise structure, Arnett and Falcon will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the SEBU while overseeing growth and change. They will report and collaborate with President Khoury, and also partner with the College’s chief officers who are dedicated to continuing the Enterprise build-out.

“Even though I have been in a leadership role with the College’s Distance Education program for several years now, earning the title of Vice President is certainly an honor, and it demonstrates Unity College’s commitment to our students and our team,” said Arnett, according to the release. “Distance Education has grown so much since its inception, and I’m looking forward to leading that growth well into the future.”

Arnett received her bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Michigan, her doctorate in biology from the University of Vermont, and conducted her postdoctoral research at the University of Nebraska on the impact of invasive species on native communities. She studies insect ecology, has been published in ecology and entomology journals, and was a 2009 Fulbright Scholar.

“I am excited at the opportunity to help further the Unity College mission at this critical moment in our growth as an institution,” said Falcon, according to the release. “Unity students are unique — their passion for the environment and commitment to changing the world through meaningful work is inspiring. I look forward to working with President Khoury to support our students and secure the future of the flagship. The faculty and staff of the flagship are tireless in their dedication to the work of Unity, and I am proud to be joining in the effort in this new role.”

Falcon earned his bachelor’s degree in anthropology from Columbia University, and then attended the University of Michigan Law School. After working as a lawyer for several years in Washington, D.C., and Alaska, Falcon decided to take his career in a completely different direction, earning his master’s degree in fiction at the Iowa Writers’ Workshop at the University of Iowa in 2009. He moved to Maine with his wife, Kacey, and joined Unity College as an adjunct faculty member in 2012.

“Small private colleges face a number of headwinds,” said Falcon, according to the release, “but I am very optimistic about the future of the Flagship. I am committed to building upon our considerable strengths and celebrating our successes as we develop a student-focused path forward.”

Bob Berry named to board of directors at Franklin Savings Bank

Robert L. Berry III has been named to the Franklin Savings Bank Board of Directors. He fills a vacancy left when Michael Luciano, of Jay, retired this summer, according to a news release from the bank.

Berry is the owner, CEO and principal engineer of Main-Land Development Consultants Inc., in Livermore Falls. He has been with the land use planning firm since 2004. Prior to that, he was a civil engineer at Harriman Associates in Auburn and lead mapping technician at J.W. Sewall Co., in Old Town.

In 2014, Berry joined the Franklin Savings Bank Board of Corporators, which serves as representatives of depositors at the bank’s annual meeting.

Berry earned a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering at the University of Maine at Orono. He grew up in Embden and graduated from Carrabec High School.

As a small business owner, Berry typifies many of Franklin Savings Bank’s customers. “He brings to the board his knowledge of local and state-wide economic activity as well as his keen interest in corporate culture, core values and employee engagement,” said Tim Thompson, president and CEO of Franklin Savings Bank, according to the release.

“When I was asked to join Franklin Savings Bank’s board of directions, I was pleased and honored to accept without hesitation because there is no other bank more dedicated to their customers and community. Franklin Savings Bank cares deeply. I want to help and will do my best to uphold the high standards set before me,” said Berry, according to the release. “I cannot adequately replace Mike Luciano on this board, but he’s set a great example that I’ll do my best to follow.”

Thompson also lauded his active involvement in the Franklin County community, both personally and through his business.

Berry is a member and past chairman of the Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce Executive Board; founder and former organizer of the Spruce Mountain Sled-In and Winter Festival; vice chairman of the Greater Franklin Development Corp. Board of Directors; member of the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and founder of the Tri-Chamber Committee; member of the Mt. Blue TV Board of Directors; member of the Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce; and member of the Bethel Area Business Association.

Professionally, he is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and teaches seminars on erosion and sediment control, map and drawing basics, leadership principles, project management, and practical finances for small businesses.

Berry lives with his wife Lisa and three sons in Jay.

Franklin Savings Bank is a community bank founded in 1868 which serves Maine’s western, central and Down East regions of Maine from eight locations.

