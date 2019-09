IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 9:12 a.m., an unattended death was reported on Worcester Street.

10:06 a.m., theft was reported on Glenridge Drive.

10:33 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Western Avenue.

11:35 a.m., a well-being check was performed at Western Avenue and Memorial Circle.

12:19 p.m, suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.

12:54 p.m., an animal well-being check was performed on Anthony Avenue.

3:42 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Western Avenue.

4:11 p.m., an animal well-being check was performed on Sixth Avenue.

5:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

6:06 p.m., intoxicated persons were reported on Western Avenue.

6:31 p.m, a well-being check was performed on Water Street.

7:49 p.m., a pedestrian check was performed on Leighton Road.

8:20 p.m., a pedestrian check was performed on Water Street.

8:40 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Green Street.

8:43 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

8:46 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Melville Street.

8:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cony Street.

9:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

11:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Melville Street.

Sunday at 12:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sanford Road.

12:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Eastern Avenue and Lynn Road.

2:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.

IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 12:41 a.m., a person was arrested following a traffic stop on Whitten Road.

IN WAYNE, Saturday at 11:43 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 8:37 p.m., a 26-year-old Whitefield man was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (less than $500) on Civic Center Drive.

8:46 p.m., Corey L. Bird, 28, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of speeding more than 30 mph over the speed limit following a traffic stop at Route 3 and West River Road.

