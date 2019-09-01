- A Bundle of Names
- Initially Cape Porpus, the town became Arundel in 1719, then Kennebunkport and North Kennebunkport from 1821 until 1957, when by town vote it became Arundel again. (arundelmaine.org)
- 4 Quiet Miles
- Arundel’s section of the 65-mile Eastern Trail is a path through woods and wetlands between Biddeford and Kennebunk. (arundelmaine.org)
- Sour Name, Sweet Music
- According to legend, the Vinegar Hill Music Theatre’s name originated with a farmer’s pouring barrels of apples gone bad down the hill. Today, the historic timber barn offers live music in a range of genres. See vinegarhillmusictheatre.com.
- $1.8 Million
- Value of the 1948 Tucker, an attraction at the Maine Classic Car Museum on U.S. Route 1, and one of only 47 such cars remaining.
- 6 of the Best
- All six schools in RSU 21, Arundel’s district, are among Maine’s highest-performing. (www.arundelmaine.org)
- Hearty Review
- Novelist/reviewer Margaret Deland called Kenneth Roberts’ 1929 novel “Arundel” “Brown bread, and roast beef, and beer!” (“Arundel,” 1956 printing)
- Since 2012
- Frinklepod Farm has strived “to provide our community with healthy food, preserve agricultural land, and help inspire a new generation of farmers.” (frinklepodfarm.com)
- Antiques? Magnifique!
- Arundel Antique Village at the intersection of U.S. Route 1 and Log Cabin Road features 200 dealers and 250 display areas. (arundelantiquevillage.com)
- 46
- The number of family burial grounds that have been identified within the town. Sounds like a boon to genealogistis. (arundelmaine.org)
- Parvo Hall
- The original name of the late-1800s Town Hall building, which was first a social hall, on Limerick Road. (arundelmaine.org)
- 3 Rs, 5 Schools
- Five one-room schoolhouses provided instruction in “reading and ‘riting and ‘rithmetic” before the 1960 opening of Arundel Elementary, which is now the Mildred L. Day School. (arundelmaine.org)
