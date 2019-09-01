increase font size

Maine Places to Love: Arundel

The traditionally agricultural town was first settled in the mid-1600s, and incorporated in 1719. Today, Arundel’s historic charm, wooded areas and rolling farmland continue to attract new residents and visitors. Businesses are concentrated along U.S. Route 1, which provides easy access to neighboring towns including Kennebunkport, and to the Maine Turnpike. Small (pop. 4,259) but fast-growing, the primarily residential York County town offers a peaceful lifestyle within its 24 square miles, and was named a 2014 “Best Place to Live In Maine” by DownEast Magazine.