MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont’s bear hunting season is getting underway, and officials are reminding successful hunters to submit a bear tooth so the state can collect information on the bear population.
The early bear season started Sunday and runs through Nov. 15. The season for nonresident hunters using dogs starts Sept. 15. The late season runs Nov. 16 through Nov. 24.
A hunter may only take one bear yearly.
The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department says hunters who take a bear are required to submit a bear tooth, which biologists will use to determine the ages of the animals.
Envelopes for submitting teeth are available at big game check stations and include directions for removing the tooth.
