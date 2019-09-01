This spring I stood before the Legislature and shared my experience of having an abortion. I was testifying in support of L.D. 820 because I believe when a person needs an abortion, affordability shouldn’t be a barrier. When I had an abortion, my private insurance company wouldn’t cover it. L.D. 820 is vital to this state because it lessens the burden for all women, but especially women of low income, when it comes to accessing the care they need.
The people’s veto campaign is trying to overturn this law, and I’m asking that people decline to sign these petitions (“Confusion – more than usual – reigns over people’s veto votes in Maine,” Aug. 12).
This law must be protected for all women in Maine because it is a women’s right to decide and no one else’s — not insurance companies, politicians, or opposition groups.
Jennifer Byron
Vassalboro
