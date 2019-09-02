In celebration of the American Legion and Auxiliary celebrating its 100th birthday, the American Legion of Madison Tardiff-Belanger Post 39 and Auxiliary both represented floats in the Madison/Anson Days Parade on Aug 24.

Four local area World War 11 veterans were recognized during the parade. Nunzi Biodello, Ray Soucy and Clara Gilbert, road on the legion float during the parade. Unfortunately, the fourth WWII veteran Ivan Hoyt was absent.

