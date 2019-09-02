The 66th annual Clinton Lions Agricultural Fair will open at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at 1402 Bangor Road, Clinton. The cleanest and brightest midway of any Maine fair will be furnished by Cushing Amusements of Wilmington, Massachusetts. This will be its 36th year in Clinton. The fair will feature an $18 ride bracelet on Thursday and Sunday, according to a news release from Jon H. Whitten Sr., assistant fair secretary.

In addition to the many exhibits, sales booths and eateries, Thursday will feature Dana Perkins Puppet Show at 5 and 7 p.m., The Maine Dairy Princess and Jr. Princess contest finals at 6 p.m. in the show tent, and returning this year will be Stock Pickup Pulling at 7 p.m. Also a mini-horse demonstration will be in the animal pulling arena at 7 p.m.

On Friday, the Farmer’s Club will present several events including the Maine Antique Tractor Pull at 11 a.m., a Draft Horse Show starting at noon, twitch, scoot and obstacle events at 3:30 p.m. and a draft horse pull at 7 p.m. Stock Farm Tractor pulling will be in the Vince Thibodeau Arena, where more new 15 row bleachers have been added for extra spectator seating. Because this is Senior Citizen’s Day, reduced gate admission of $3 and $1 off diner meals will be in effect. The special entertainment will again feature the Road Ranger Band featuring Marlene Carpenter with two shows at 2 and 4 p.m. Pig Scrambles for the youngsters will start at 6:30 p.m. The Sharon Hood and Dixon Road will be on the stage at 7 p.m. The evening is topped off with the sky over the fairgrounds filled with fireworks by the Central Maine Pyrotechnics Co. of Hallowell at 9:30 p.m., according to the release.

Saturday starts with a public breakfast in the Lions Diner from 6:30 to 9 a.m. 4-H Working Steers, Youth Class Ox pulling, Open Steer Show, Ox pulling and an Ox Scoot contest will be featured throughout the day. The annual street parade will begin at 10 a.m. in downtown Clinton. The theme for 2019 is “All About Disney”. This will feature the Lawrence High School Marching Band, the Trott Family Clowns, several units of the Kora Temple Shrine, many local floats, antique cars and much more.

Dan Grady’s Marvelous Marionette Medley will perform at noon and 2 p.m. Truck and Tractor Pulling will start at 1 p.m. and continue throughout the day and evening. Many exhibitors from Canada are expected. The show tent will feature shows by the R. B. Hall Band, the Country Sidekicks line dance demonstrations and Tickles the Clown shows during the afternoon, and the popular Debbie Myers Show starting at 7 p.m. Returning this year will be Mutton Busting (sheep riding) in the Show Ring starting at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday opens with another public breakfast starting at 6:30 a.m. An all-trophy, all-game horse show starts at 9 a.m. and a nondenominational 9:30 a.m. church service, arranged by Methodist minister the Rev. Chung Choi, will feature the Fairfield Christian Band singing Christian songs. Pulling events of the day will include lawn and garden and mini-tractors, Farmer’s Club Ox pulling and heavy draft horse pulling throughout the day. Returning this year will be Mad Science of Maine show at noon and 2 p.m. The Great Stephan, magician, will perform at 1 p.m., followed by the popular Baby Show at 2 p.m. Concluding the day will be a dance review by Maureen’s Young Americans.

Throughout the fair will be a crafts tent featuring Maine crafters selling their wares. Also daily, the Benton Grange will operate the Bingo Tent and the Lions Club its Krazy Ball game. There are two exhibition halls featuring arts and crafts, vegetables, 4-H, Grange and Extension exhibits. The Clinton Historical Society will have its history house open, featuring all things of Clinton past, including a 16-foot national mural painted by Clinton’s famed artist Viva Chamberlain.

Complete information on the fair can be obtained online at clintonlionsagfair207.com or by calling 426-8013 and requesting a premium book or schedule of events flyer. The fair office can be reached only during the week of the fair at 426-9008.

