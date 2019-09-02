First responders have had a busy holiday weekend dealing with reports of distressed and lost hikers in New Hampshire’s White Mountains.
Officials say two Rhode Island women became sick and dehydrated Sunday evening near the summit of Mount Cardigan in Alexandria. Rescuers from Canaan Fire and Rescue and Enfield Fire reached the pair at 9:25 p.m. and helped them down the mountain in the dark.
Also on Sunday, a 35-year-old man from Massachusetts became lost on Mount Moosilauke in Benton but was located thanks to coordinates from a 911 call he made.
First responders also helped a Massachusetts woman who had to be carried out after suffering a lower leg injury while hiking down Mount Lafayette, in Franconia.
