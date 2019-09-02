The Vassalboro Ministry Association will hold its annual talent show during Vassalboro Days at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the old Mill, 293 Main St., according to a news release from Larisa Batchelder, the association’s Fuel Fund secretary.
The event will include a barbecue chicken meal and Mary Winchenbach of “Tirdy Works” will perform her viral comedy routine, and Maine Down Home Country Jamboree will perform country music. Several local musicians, and local poets also will perform.
Local businesses have donated gift cards, and items for raffles that will take place each half hour. Raffles will include a North Country River rafting for two, several food gift cards, coffee, jewelry, new car battery, art and local services.
The association is a nonprofit that raises funds to help residents of Vassalboro in need of heating fuel in the winter. It does not receive government funding, and provides help by donation only. This is neighbors helping neighbors program, momentary donations can be mailed to VMA, P.O Box 203, North Vassalboro, ME 04962.
For more information, call Batchelder at 205-8664.
