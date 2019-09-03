British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has lost his working majority after a Conservative Party lawmaker defected to another party amid the Brexit crisis.

Phillip Lee Tuesday left the Conservatives to join the Liberal Democrats, which opposes Brexit and wants to remain in the European Union.

Lee said Tuesday he is leaving because “this Conservative Government is aggressively pursuing a damaging Brexit in unprincipled ways.”

His decision will weaken Johnson as he tries to prevent Parliament from blocking his Brexit plans.

Rebels within Johnson’s own party are threatening to force the government to seek a further extension of the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline.

A cross-party group of lawmakers is arguing in a Scottish court that Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament for part of the period before the Brexit deadline should be overturned.

The group’s lawyers said in the Court of Session Tuesday that Johnson’s government was considering the tactic in mid-August, well before it was announced to the public.

Lawyer Aiden O’Neill accused Johnson of trying to set up an “autocracy” and “one-man rule.” He said the prime minister often does not tell the public the truth.

Government lawyers are arguing that the decision to suspend Parliament is not up to the courts.

The case in Scotland’s highest civil court is one of three ongoing legal battles against Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament.

Former U.K. leader John Major and three other parties were given permission to join a suit being heard by London’s High Court challenging Johnson’s actions that led to the suspension of Parliament.

Transparency campaigner Miller, who won a ruling in the Supreme Court in 2017 that stopped the government from triggering the countdown to Brexit without a vote in Parliament, is spearheading a legal action challenging Johnson’s suspension maneuver.

The High Court will hear Miller’s case Thursday. Major was granted permission to intervene in writing.

Scottish Lord Advocate James Wolffe, Scotland’s senior law officer, the Welsh Government and Shami Chakrabarti, Labour’s spokeswoman on legal issues, have also been given permission to intervene in writing.

The European Union says it has received no proposals from the British government aimed at overcoming the impasse in Brexit talks.

European Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said Tuesday that “I can’t report any concrete proposals having been made that we have seen.”

Andreeva says the EU’s executive body, which supervises Brexit negotiations on behalf of Britain’s 27 European partners, is operating on the “working assumption” that Britain will leave the bloc on Oct. 31.

She notes that “there is a very distinct possibility” of Britain crashing out of the EU without a deal.

Andreeva says “we continue to believe that the best outcome would be a Brexit on the basis of the negotiated withdrawal agreement.”

U.K. and EU officials are set to hold technical level talks later this week to see what progress can be made.

Meanwhile, mounting concern among international investors about Brexit has pushed the pound to its lowest level since a “flash crash” it endured in October 2016, when uncertainty after the Brexit vote was particularly high.

