The Chocolate Church Arts Center will open its 2019-20 season with “Camelot” on Friday, Sept. 6 at the center at 804 Washington St., in Bath.
“Camelot” will bring to life the tricky tale of love between King Arthur, Guinevere and the knight Lancelot, and will feature a magnificent seventeen-piece orchestra under the musical direction of Teresa Henderson.
Evening performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays, Sept. 6 and 13, and Saturdays, Sept. 7 and 14. Matinee shows will be presented at 2 p.m. on Sundays, Sept. 8 and 15.
For a full lineup of the 2019-20, tickets, or more information visit chocolatechurcharts.org or call 442-8455.
