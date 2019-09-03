The Chocolate Church Arts Center will open its 2019-20 season with “Camelot” on Friday, Sept. 6 at the center at 804 Washington St., in Bath.

“Camelot” will bring to life the tricky tale of love between King Arthur, Guinevere and the knight Lancelot, and will feature a magnificent seventeen-piece orchestra under the musical direction of Teresa Henderson.

Evening performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays, Sept. 6 and 13, and Saturdays, Sept. 7 and 14. Matinee shows will be presented at 2 p.m. on Sundays, Sept. 8 and 15.

For a full lineup of the 2019-20, tickets, or more information visit chocolatechurcharts.org or call 442-8455.

