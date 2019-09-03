The Gibbs Library, at at 40 Old Union Road, in Washington, will feature the work of Maine painter, John Lovejoy from Thursday, Sept. 5, through Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Lovejoy, a Maine native, has been drawing and painting for the last 20 years. He started by taking night classes from Stan Keirstead of Farmington doing realistic watercolors of Maine landscapes. Since then, he has expanded to using acrylics, painting the things he loves, like his cat and cats in general.

Tuesday 9- noon and 4-7 pm; Thursday 3-6 pm; Saturday 9 am-3 pm; and Sunday 2-5 pm. For questions, contact the Gibbs Library at (207) 845-2663.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: