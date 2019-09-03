IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 9 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
11:34 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Swan Street.
1:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crossing Way.
2:08 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Village Circle.
2:18 p.m., a loose dog was reported on High Ridge Drive.
4:14 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
5:41 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Spruce Street.
5:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.
7:46 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Gaywalk Street.
8:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.
IN BELGRADE, Friday at 10:14 a.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported on Oakland Road.
9:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tommy’s Way.
Saturday at 8:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Manchester Road.
Monday at 12:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Manchester Road.
IN FARMINGDALE, Friday at 11:28 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Maine Avenue.
Saturday at 9:36 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Hill Street.
IN FAYETTE, Sunday at 4:32 p.m., harassment was reported on Young Road.
IN GARDINER, Friday at 2:35 p.m., harassment was reported on Streamside Lane.
6:41 p.m., harassment was reported on West Street.
Saturday at 3:45 a.m., an assault was reported on West Street.
10:46 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Church Street.
4:09 p.m., an assault was reported on Arcade Street.
6:45 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.
10:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highland Avenue.
11:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
Sunday at 12:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cobbossee Avenue.
12:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Gardiner Common.
1:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mechanic Street.
3 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Gardiner Waterfront.
6:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.
Monday at 4:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marston Road.
IN LITCHFIELD, Saturday at 12:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Lane.
7:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Plains Road.
Tuesday at 12:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Center Road.
IN MANCHESTER, Saturday at 12:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Granite Hill Road.
IN MOUNT VERNON, Saturday at 5:42 p.m., theft was reported on Belgrade Road.
IN READFIELD, Friday at 12:30 p.m., terrorizing was reported on Recycle Road.
Saturday at 12:24 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
IN ROME, Friday at 9:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Bay Lane.
3:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 27.
Sunday at 5:52 p.m., sex offenses were reported on North Pond Road.
IN WAYNE, Saturday at 11:44 a.m., theft was reported at Cobbie’s Corner Store.
IN WEST GARDINER, Friday at 7:06 p.m., theft was reported near Indiana Road and Garland Lane.
Monday at 5:03 p.m., car theft was reported on Primrose Lane.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 6:24 p.m., Ryan S. Flannery, 34, of Bangor, was arrested on a warrant at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility.
IN GARDINER, Sunday at 11:35 p.m., William E. Parker Jr., 32, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant following a traffic stop on Brunswick Avenue.
Monday at 9:15 p.m., Tyler S. Beck, 32, of Wayne, was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant following a traffic stop on Cobbossee Avenue.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 11:15 a.m., a 52-year-old Chelsea man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop near Western Avenue and Vickery Street.
2:24 p.m., Robert G. Lippert, 69, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of driving to endanger following a traffic stop on Water Street.
4:48 p.m., a 14-year-old was issued a summons on charges of assault and criminal mischief following a reported disturbance on Civic Center Drive.
IN GARDINER, Monday at 8:01 p.m., a 22-year-old Topsham woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended registration following a report of suspicious activity at the Gardiner Waterfront.
Tuesday at 12:32 a.m., a 43-year-old Auburn man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended registration following a traffic stop on the Gardiner-Randolph Bridge.
IN MOUNT VERNON, Friday at 5:18 p.m., Raymond Feegel, 57, of Mount Vernon, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while his license was suspended or revoked following a traffic stop on Belgrade Road.
