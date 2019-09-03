CLINTON — The 66th annual Clinton Lions Agricultural Fair returns on Thursday with an expected turnout of 18,000 to 20,000 people over the course of its three-day run.

The fair charges $5 for admission, but children under the age of 12 can enter for free. Parking at the fairgrounds is also free.

Rides, exhibits and vendors open at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at the fairgrounds at 1450 Bangor Road in Clinton. Ride bracelets are $18 on Thursday and Sunday. Extra spectator seating has been installed at the Vince Thibodeau Arena for pulling events, including the Stock Farm Tractor pull.

Thursday night’s festivities also include a petting zoo, the Maine Dairy Princess Finals and live entertainment from Tickles the Clown.

Friday is senior citizen day. Attendees over the age of 62 get full access to the day’s lineup of events and entertainment for $3 per person and receive $1 off all full-course meals at the Lions Diner. A fireworks show is scheduled for 9:30 p.m.

The Clinton Lions Parade with its theme “All About Disney” is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Clinton Elementary School. The parade route will go down Cindy Blodgett Avenue and end on Main Street. Rides and vendors at the fairgrounds open at 11 a.m.

A magic show, apple pie contest, tractor pull and a dance performance will fill Sunday’s lineup which runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information can be found on the fair website and a directory is available for any specific questions.

