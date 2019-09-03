Apple Acres Farm

363 Durgintown Road, Hiram – (207) 625-4777 | Website

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Known for its apple cider doughnuts, this Hiram orchard is well worth the trip. In addition to apple picking, there are 20 different fudge flavors, homemade pies and mulled cider.

Boothby’s Orchard

366 Boothby Road, Livermore – (207) 754-3500 | Website

Noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

An apple orchard and vineyard all wrapped into one. Pick apples and enjoy a tasting of Boothby’s wine (made on site) afterward.

Brackett’s Orchard

Staples Road, Limington – (207) 730-9169 | Website

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

On the way to Brackett’s, you’ll pass its other farm with pick-your-own blueberries. A little farther down the road is the apple orchard, where kids can take a tractor or train ride, and you can look at the goats and enjoy a picnic with a mountain view.

Doles Orchard

187 Doles Ridge Road, Limington – (207) 793-4409 | Website

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Offering food trucks through the fall season, while the owners focus on the sweet treats. Blueberry and raspberry picking will be available in the early fall still, with apple picking to follow shortly after.

Five Fields Farm

720 South Bridgton Road, South Bridgton – (207) 647-2425 | Website

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

When it’s not the winter season, Five Field Farms puts the snowshoes and skis away and opens their apple orchard.

Gile’s Family Farm

139 Waterboro Road, Alfred – (207) 324-2944 | Facebook page

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Pick your own apples in addition to a large food stand.

Hansel’s Orchard

44 Sweetser Road, North Yarmouth – (207) 829-6136 | Website

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Wednesday

A beautiful orchard with rows of bloomed trees along your path to picking apples.

Kelly Orchards

82 Sanborn Road, Acton – (207) 636-1601 | Facebook page

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday

In addition to offering apple picking, Kelly Orchards supplied their peaches this past year to local breweries Lone Pine and Allagash for some of their special edition beers.

Lakeside Orchards

318 Readfield Road, Manchester – (207) 622-2479 | Website

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Apple picking and apple doughnuts! Lakeside occasionally offers gluten-free pastry options and outsources organic fruit to buy such as pineapples and bananas.

Libby & Son U-Picks

86 Sawyer Mountain Road, Limerick – (207) 793-4749 | Website

Libby’s knows how to do fun – there is occasionally live music to enjoy while picking apples or blueberries. As for food, warm strawberry and blueberry doughnuts are perfect treat after a long day of picking.

McDougal Orchards

201 Hanson Ridge Road, Springvale – (207) 324-5054 | Website

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

On weekends, take a tractor ride out to the apple trees and pumpkin patches. Afterward, enjoy an apple cider doughnut, build a fairy house, or get lost in the corn maze.

Meadow Brook Farm

727 Webb Mills Road, Raymond – (207) 627-7009 | Facebook page

Hours vary, check Facebook.

Stop by Meadow Brook Farm on your way back from the lakes to pick some fresh apples.

Orchard Ridge Farm

236 Sebago Lake Road, Gorham – (207) 239-0442 | Website

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday

Enjoy homemade pizza and food fresh off the grill at this orchard where visitors can pick apples, blueberries and pears.

Pietree Orchard

803 Waterford Road, Sweden – (207) 647-9419 | Website

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

With 48 different types of apples, you’ll be picking all day!

Randall Orchard

1 Randall Road, Standish – (207) 642-3500 | Website

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Randall Orchard sits on 60 acres of farm land and has a tractor to bring you to pick their 23 different types of apples. The farm stand is open daily with a variety of products, including apple cider.

Ricker Hill Orchard

296 Buckfield Road, Turner – (207) 225-5552 | Website

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Fun for the whole family, even the adults: Ricker Hill makes its own hard cider and has a cider bar for parents to retreat to while kids are lost in the corn maze.

Rocky Ridge Orchard & Bakery

38 Rocky Ridge Lane, Bowdoin – (207) 666-5786 | Website

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Homemade pastries, Maine-made ice cream and pick your own apples.

Snell Family Farm

1000 River Road, Buxton – (207) 929-6166 | Website

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Snell’s family farm has apples to pick, along with muffins, cookies, tarts, hand pies and more; it would be hard to go home empty-handed.

Spiller Farm

85 Spiller Farm Lane, Wells – (207) 985-2575 | Website

7 a.m. daily; closing times vary, check website.

While picking apples, you can also pick pumpkins, tomatoes, and blueberries.

Sweetser’s Apple Barrel and Orchard

19 Blanchard Road, Cumberland – (207) 829-6599 | Website

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Apple cider, apple butter and 50 different types of apples from trees that date back to 1840.

Terison Apple Orchard

8 Whitney Road, Cumberland – (207) 829-3965 | Facebook page

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

The low-spray farm claims it was the first in the state to offer pick-your-own apples.

Thompson’s Orchard

276 Gloucester Hill Road, New Gloucester – (207) 926-4738 | Facebook page

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

In season, people line up for the apple doughnuts. There’s also blueberry picking.

Wallingford’s Orchard

1240 Perkins Ridge, Auburn – (207) 784-7958 | Website

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

The backyard at Wallingford’s Orchard is the newest addition. Kids can go through the corn maze, pet animals, ride the tractor, and of course, pick apples.

