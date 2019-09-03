The Mallet Brothers Band will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Somerset Abbey, 98 Main St., in Madison.
The band’s busy tour schedule over the past seven years has helped them to build a dedicated fanbase across the U.S. and beyond while still calling Maine their home. With a style that can ranges from alt-country to Americana, country, jam and roots rock, theirs is a musical melting pot that’s influenced equally by the singer/songwriter tradition as by harder rock, classic country and psychedelic sounds.
Tickets cost $25-$30.
For more information, call 696-5800, email [email protected] or visit somersetabbey.net.
