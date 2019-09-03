The Mallet Brothers Band will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at  Somerset Abbey, ​98 Main St., in  Madison.

The band’s busy tour schedule over the past seven years has helped them to build a dedicated fanbase across the U.S. and beyond while still calling Maine their home. With a style that can ranges from alt-country to Americana, country, jam and roots rock, theirs is a musical melting pot that’s influenced equally by the singer/songwriter tradition as by harder rock, classic country and psychedelic sounds.

Tickets cost $25-$30.

For more information, call 696-5800, email [email protected] or visit somersetabbey.net.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
WhatsHappening
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.