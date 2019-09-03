The 12th annual Aging Well Living Well Expo will be held from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at the Grand Summit Hotel and Conference Center at Sunday River in Newry. The event will feature workshops and lectures, the day-long event is a learning opportunity for adults, according to a news release from Seniors Plus.

The expo will be presented by the nonprofit SeniorsPlus, the designated Area Agency on Aging for Western Maine.

Attendees are invited to explore serious learning, such as understanding Medicare options and fraud and scam awareness, as well as first-time explorations such as learning about self-employment and marijuana. The 30 workshops and programs to be presented at the expo will cover a spectrum of topics including law, health, exercise, cooking and art. Workshops will run 75 minutes each.

Keynote speaker Diane Atwood, former health reporter on Maine’s WCSH6 news station, authors the blog “Catching Health with Diane Atwood.” This year, she began traveling around the state interviewing people ages 60-100 about their perspectives on aging for her newly launched podcast “Conversations about Aging.” Her keynote will focus on these life stories and on the discoveries she has made working on her podcast.

“Our goal is to offer new learning opportunities that highlight active aging and improved quality of life,” said Betsy Sawyer-Manter, president and CEO of SeniorsPlus, according to the release. Almost 300 people attended the Expo last year.

Major sponsors of the expo include Turner Publishing Inc., Subaru of America, Healey & Associates, Central Maine Healthcare, Home Care for Maine, Senior Planning Center, Woodlands Senior Living, Martin’s Point Health Care, and Gleason Media.

Raffle and chondola ride tickets can be purchased for an additional fee.

Tickets for the expo will cost $25 per person and include breakfast and lunch, as well as entrance to workshops.

For tickets and a complete schedule of events, visit seniorsplus.org or call 800-427-1241.

The mission of SeniorsPlus is to enrich the lives of seniors and adults with disabilities. Established in 1972, the organization believes in supporting the independence, dignity, and quality of life of those we serve.

SeniorsPlus covers Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford counties, where it is the designated Area Agency on Aging. The agency focuses on older people, adults with disabilities, and families, and offers a network of support, including information and assistance, short-term case management, Medicare counseling, caregiver support and respite, prevention education, and Options Counseling. It provides nutritional services including Meals on Wheels and community dining in its tri-county, largely rural territory. Annually, SeniorsPlus serves 17,000 individuals.

