The crash occurred along the curve of Park Loop Road near the Gorge Path trailhead, which is close to where Kebo Brook crosses the road.

BAR HARBOR — Law enforcement officials have charged a driver with manslaughter following a crash that killed three passengers in Acadia National Park.

Federal court documents allege that 28-year-old Praneeth Manubolu, of Edgewater, New Jersey, acknowledged spending Friday night drinking in downtown Bar Harbor before driving onto national park property.

His vehicle crashed early Saturday on a severe curve on a one-way section of the Park Loop Road, near the Gorge Path trailhead.

All three of his passengers died at the scene. Park officials identified them Tuesday as 36-year-old Lenny Fuchs, 30-year-old Laura Leong and 27-year-old Zeeshan Mohammed, all of New York City.

Documents indicate Manubolu dialed 911 after his car crashed into a tree.

Manubolu, who’s charged with three counts of manslaughter, was due to appear in federal court Tuesday afternoon. His lawyer didn’t immediately return a message.

