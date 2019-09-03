The crash occurred along the curve of Park Loop Road near the Gorge Path trailhead, which is close to where Kebo Brook crosses the road.
BAR HARBOR — Law enforcement officials have charged a driver with manslaughter following a crash that killed three passengers in Acadia National Park.
Federal court documents allege that 28-year-old Praneeth Manubolu, of Edgewater, New Jersey, acknowledged spending Friday night drinking in downtown Bar Harbor before driving onto national park property.
His vehicle crashed early Saturday on a severe curve on a one-way section of the Park Loop Road, near the Gorge Path trailhead.
All three of his passengers died at the scene. Park officials identified them Tuesday as 36-year-old Lenny Fuchs, 30-year-old Laura Leong and 27-year-old Zeeshan Mohammed, all of New York City.
Documents indicate Manubolu dialed 911 after his car crashed into a tree.
Manubolu, who’s charged with three counts of manslaughter, was due to appear in federal court Tuesday afternoon. His lawyer didn’t immediately return a message.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Opinion
Sign up for our Opinion picks of the week
-
Local & State
Winslow woman killed in crash after leaving Windsor Fair remembered as good mother
-
New England
Sweet Justice: Ice cream for criminal justice reform
-
Uncategorized
Rumford woman is pacesetter for marathon Jimmy Fund walk
-
Business
Public Advocate recommends $1 million fine for Electricity Maine