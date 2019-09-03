WATERVILLE —The City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to appoint Samantha Burdick to the Planning Board to fill the unexpired term of Alek Fortier, who has moved out of the city.

Burdick, 31, is director of resource development for the United Way of Mid-Maine and serves on both the public policy committee of the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce and the steering board of KVConnect, she said after the meeting.

“Bruce White approached me and asked me if I’d be interested,” Burdick said of serving on the Planning Board. “I have a degree in political science and I’m involved in the chamber’s public policy committee. There’s so much going on in the city right now. I’m excited for the things that are coming up.”

Burdick has a bachelor’s in political science from Northeastern University and a master’s in education from University of Southern Maine.

White, a member of the Planning Board, also is a state representative.

Burdick, whose Planning Board term will expire in 2021, said that in December she will leave United Way to become director of marketing at GHM Insurance Agency. She also will be working at The Elm, owned by Bill Mitchell, who owns GHM.

In other matters Tuesday, the council voted 6-0 to buy a $16,988 hazmat trailer for the Fire Department, with the cost to be reimbursed by the Maine Emergency Management Agency.

Councilors on Aug. 20 took the first of two needed votes to accept $16,988 from the Maine Emergency Management Agency to buy the hazmat trailer. The 2020 Kaufman band trailer will be built to the department’s specifications.

The department’s hazmat team will use the trailer to carry hazardous materials and equipment.

Scott McAdoo, a member of the Waterville Community Land Trust, announced that the organization has purchased its second house at 3 Moor St. and plans to renovate it throughout the winter and spring and later, put it up for sale. The Land Trust plans to hold an open house from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 29 at the site of a park it is building at 232 Water St., south of Grove Street. The public is invited, he said.

Rien Finch, a member of Friends of Green Street Park, announced a final bike repair event of the season will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the park. The focus will be how to store bikes for the winter, he said.

Ward 7 resident Bob Vear announced a solemn candle light vigil will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 11 at the RiverWalk at Head of Falls, on the 18th anniversary of 9/11. The event, which will feature speakers including Mayor Nick Isgro, is open to the public, he said.

